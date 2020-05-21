Keansburg Beach Named Top 5 Restored in the US

A local town has been recognized as 1 of America’s 5 Best Restored Beaches in 2020 by the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association.

Keansburg’s beach and protective dunes were heavily damaged during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. They were eventually rebuilt by the Army Corps of Engineers.

In yesterday’s announcement the Fort Meyers, Florida group said, “The Borough of Keansburg successfully restored their 2.5 miles of shoreline that was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.”

Mayor Jimmy Cocuzza said in a statement that the borough was “honored” to be recognized by the association. “Keansburg Beach is a hidden gem of the Bayshore. After being destroyed by Superstorm Sandy we have come back tenfold.”.