Perfect Album Side Weekend Coming

We asked for your list of perfect album sides, and you delivered, and now it’s time to play back all of your suggestions! Starting this Friday at 5pm, we’re kicking off each hour of the big holiday weekend with one of the album sides you chose!

Make sure you listen all weekend long, starting Friday at 5, and lasting straight through till Monday night at 10pm. Perfect albums side starting every hour all weekend long, all suggested by our listeners, only here on 90.5 the Night.