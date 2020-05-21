Southern Jersey Fire Mostly Contained

WINSLOW, N.J. (AP) — A forest fire that has consumed more than 2,100 acres in southern New Jersey has mostly been contained, and authorities said it was not posing a threat to nearby homes or businesses. The fire apparently started Tuesday afternoon at the Winslow Wildlife Management Area in Camden County,and strong winds helped the blaze spread quickly. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was battling the blaze on the ground and through the air, but it wasn’t clear when the blaze would be fully contained. About 2,107 acres had burned by early Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.