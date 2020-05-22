Brick Woman Arrested in Texas

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment last weekend has been captured in Texas. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was arrested Wednesday in Houston. Ocean County prosecutors say the 48-year-old Brick woman apparently had traveled there by bus from New York City, but did not release further details. She’s charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of 32-year-old Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus. Brick police found her body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person. Authorities have not said what prompted the deadly attack.