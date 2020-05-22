Local Student Wins National Award

Five students from New Jersey are now members of an elite group of high schoolers. The honor goes to 161 high school seniors based on their academic success by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. One student, Laura Futamura, currently a senior at High Technology High School in Lincroft, was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

High Tech High School is part of the Monmouth County Vocational School District and is ranked the 3rd best high school in the state. Another school in the district, Biotechnology High School is ranked 6th in the state.