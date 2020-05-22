NJ Unemployment Rate Up Again in April

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State officials say New Jersey’s unemployment rate climbed to 15.3% in April, up from 3.8% the previous month.The state labor department said more than 750,000 jobs were lost because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which led Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to order businesses to close and residents to stay home to avoid spreading the virus. So far, more than 10,000 people have died in New Jersey from the virus since March. For most, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms, but older adults and people with existing health issues are at a higher risk for severe illness or death.