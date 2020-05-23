Perfect Album Side Weekend (Monday)

What a weekend of perfect album sides suggested by our listeners and members. Here are the selections from Monday.
Talking Heads – 1977 (B)
Supertramp – Breakfast in America (A)
Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine (A)
Doors – Soft Parade (B)
Elvis Costello – This Year’s Model (A)
Norah Jones – Come Away With Me (A)
Warren Zevon – Excitable Boy (A)
Grateful Dead – Blues for Allah (A)
Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever (A)
Beach Boys – Pet Sounds (A)
Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks (A)
Joni Mitchell – Hissing of Summer Lawns (A)
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town (A)
Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger (A)
Jethro Tull – Aqualung (A)
Black Crowes – The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion (A)
Green Day – American Idiot (B)
Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon (A)
Tame Impala – Currents (C)
Grateful Dead – American Beauty (A)
Daily Dose
Paul McCartney & Wings – Red Rose Speedway (B)
Beatle Break
Johnny Winter – Nothin But the Blues (A)
905 Blues
Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon (B)