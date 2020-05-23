Perfect Album Side Weekend (Monday)

What a weekend of perfect album sides suggested by our listeners and members. Here are the selections from Monday.

Talking Heads – 1977 (B)


Supertramp – Breakfast in America (A)


Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine (A)


Doors – Soft Parade (B)


Elvis Costello – This Year’s Model (A)


Norah Jones – Come Away With Me (A)


Warren Zevon – Excitable Boy (A)


Grateful Dead – Blues for Allah (A)


Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever (A)


Beach Boys – Pet Sounds (A)


Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks (A)


Joni Mitchell – Hissing of Summer Lawns (A)


Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town (A)


Soundgarden – Badmotorfinger (A)


Jethro Tull – Aqualung (A)


Black Crowes – The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion (A)


Green Day – American Idiot (B)


Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon (A)


Tame Impala – Currents (C)


Grateful Dead – American Beauty (A)
Daily Dose


Paul McCartney & Wings – Red Rose Speedway (B)
Beatle Break


Johnny Winter – Nothin But the Blues (A)
905 Blues


Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon (B)