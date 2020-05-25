Perfect Album Side Weekend (Sunday)

After FM Flashback (the show) we kept things in classic rock gear with a blockbuster album from a Canadian band.
Rush – Moving Pictures (A)
Frank Zappa – Apostrophe (A)
Cure – Disintegration (A)
Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream (A)
Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced (A)
Smiths – Meat Is Murder (B)
Stevie Wonder – Innervisions (A)
Strawbs – Hero & Heroine (B)
Oasis – What’s the Story Morning Glory (A)
Cat Stevens – Teaser and the Firecat (B)
Joni Mitchell – Court and Spark (A)
Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run (A)
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride (A)
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here (A)
U2 – Joshua Tree (A)
Blondie – Parallel Lines (A)
Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (A)
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On (A)
The Pretenders – Learning to Crawl (A)
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II (A)
Pixies – Doolittle (B)
Genesis – A Trick of the Tail (A)
Muddy Waters- Fathers and Sons (A)
Box of Blues
Rory Gallager Irish Tour ‘74 (B)
Box of Blues