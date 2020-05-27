Judge whose anti-rape advice was ‘close your legs’ loses job

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge who suggested that a woman seeking a restraining order could close her legs to prevent a sexual assault has been removed from the bench. The New Jersey Supreme Court was unanimous Tuesday in permanently barring Superior Court Judge John Russo Jr. from presiding over a courtroom. The justices cited “repeated and serious acts of misconduct.” One justice wrote that it would be “inconceivable” for Russo to preside over domestic violence or sexual assault matters after his comments. Russo had been on unpaid suspension while appealing earlier decisions. His attorney declined to comment.