Man accused of trying to kidnap nurse after psych evaluation

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man who was arrested and sent for a psych evaluation tracked down a nurse from the medical center he was at and assaulted her before she was able to fight him off. NJ.com reports authorities arrested and charged 37-year-old Leonardo Larrarte with attempted kidnapping and burglary. Howell Township police say the charges in connection to Friday’s attack come less than a day after Larrarte was arrested by Lakewood police for an altercation he had with his roommate. It could not be determined as of Tuesday afternoon if Larrarte had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He will remain at the Monmouth County jail until his next court hearing.