Murphy says outdoor graduations permitted starting July 6

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the latest relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in a tweet before his regular news conference on the outbreak. Schools are closed through June because of the outbreak, but this is the latest easing of restrictions, which have included opening parks and golf courses along with the state’s beaches. New Jersey now has nearly 156,000 positive cases and 11,191 deaths from the virus. Murphy also says professional sports teams that play and practice in New Jersey can begin returning to competition and training, depending on what the leagues decide.