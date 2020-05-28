Governor: State hits goal of 20,000 daily coronavirus tests

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey surpassed its goal a few days early of conducting at least 20,000 coronavirus tests per day. The Democrat announced Wednesday the state had exceeded the threshold on the Saturday and Tuesday bookends of Memorial Day weekend. The state is using the tests as a barometer for reopening the economy. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says that the “best tool in our toolkit” is quarantining positive cases and that “you need to find the positives.” Persichilli also says most of the more than 500 long-term care homes in the state have reported testing data as required.