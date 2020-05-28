Monmouth County has 8,006 positive cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 27, there are 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,006.
The Freeholders and County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon will be providing updates on Elections, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 233
- Allenhurst: 5
- Allentown: 8
- Asbury Park: 213
- Atlantic Highlands: 29
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 31
- Bradley Beach: 44
- Brielle: 29
- Colts Neck: 76
- Deal: 26
- Eatontown: 270
- Englishtown: 44
- Fair Haven: 25
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 385
- Freehold Township: 641
- Hazlet: 286
- Highlands: 32
- Holmdel: 266
- Howell: 611
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 178
- Keyport: 93
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 36
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 507
- Manalapan: 454
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 441
- Matawan: 188
- Middletown: 679
- Millstone Township: 83
- Monmouth Beach: 20
- Neptune City: 59
- Neptune Township: 517
- Ocean: 305
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 211
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 34
- Sea Bright: 10
- Sea Girt: 14
- Shrewsbury Borough: 50
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 16
- Spring Lake Heights: 21
- Tinton Falls: 194
- Union Beach: 43
- Upper Freehold: 53
- Wall: 331
- West Long Branch: 63
- Unknown: 3
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.