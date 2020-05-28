Monmouth County has 8,006 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 27, there are 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,006.

The Freeholders and County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon will be providing updates on Elections, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 233

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 213

Atlantic Highlands: 29

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 31

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 76

Deal: 26

Eatontown: 270

Englishtown: 44

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 385

Freehold Township: 641

Hazlet: 286

Highlands: 32

Holmdel: 266

Howell: 611

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 178

Keyport: 93

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 36

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 507

Manalapan: 454

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 441

Matawan: 188

Middletown: 679

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 20

Neptune City: 59

Neptune Township: 517

Ocean: 305

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 211

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 194

Union Beach: 43

Upper Freehold: 53

Wall: 331

West Long Branch: 63

Unknown: 3

