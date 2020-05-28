Turnpike, parkway toll hikes, $24B construction plan get OK

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has voted to increase tolls on two of the state’s major highways and approve a $24 billion construction plan that the hike will fund. The board’s 7-0 vote on Wednesday came despite pleas from many people to delay it. They said the agency should not have gone ahead with the hearing process while residents are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The construction plan includes $16 billion to widen sections of the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway, permanently implement cashless toll payment and replace a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Tolls will increase Sept. 13 on the two main toll roads.