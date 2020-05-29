County officials provide updates on COVID-19 situation; July 7 Primary Election

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County officials held a press conference today to provide updates on COVID-19 in Monmouth County, the July 7, 2020 Primary Election and County operations.

Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone praised Shore mayors for their successful preparation ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, but voiced his concerns about numerous small businesses missing out on critical revenue due to State restrictions.

“My weekly phone calls with Monmouth County local chambers have encouraged the exchange of ideas and assistance with member businesses as we continue to plan for when the State lifts restrictions,” said Freeholder Director Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development and Monmouth County Tourism. “Year-round and seasonal businesses are suffering and require much needed summer revenue to continue their operations. It’s my hope the State will reopen businesses as soon as possible and when they do, permit businesses to open at capacities that allow them to make the necessary revenue to pay their bills and employees.”

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon discussed the effects of the health pandemic on the July 7, 2020 Primary Election, including vote-by-mail and limited in-person polling.

“Per the Governor’s Executive Order, the July 7 Primary Election will now be conducted primarily via vote-by-mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Clerk Hanlon. “All active registered Republican and Democrat voters will automatically receive mail-in ballots for voting in the 2020 Primary Election, while all registered unaffiliated voters will receive mail-in ballot applications so that they can apply to receive mail-in ballots to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.”

“The Executive Order also provides for some regional polling centers to be open on Election Day for voters to vote by way of paper provisional ballots and to accommodate disabled voters,” said Clerk Hanlon. “We will continue to update our Elections website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com as more information becomes available. I encourage Monmouth County residents to call our Elections Office at 732-431-7790 with any questions.”

Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley spoke about Monmouth ACTS (Assisting Communities Through Services) and the continued support the public-private partnership offers residents.

“The Monmouth ACTS group continues to work diligently to create solutions for residents such as the resource guide to find basic essentials, child care options and a program to support the financial health of our residents,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley, liaison to Human Services.

Freeholder Director Arnone announced that Monmouth County employees will return to the office on June 15 and confirmed that safety precautions have been placed in every County office to ensure social distancing.

“Even though County employees will start to return to the office on June 15, unfortunately we cannot welcome the public back to these buildings at this time,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “The Board of Chosen Freeholders believes the safety of County’s workforce is top priority on our road to recovery. This summer will look different, but I still encourage people to visit Monmouth County. Our park system, golf courses beautiful beaches and outdoor historical sites are open for residents and visitors to safely enjoy.”

For more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.