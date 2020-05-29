‘FEISTY’ 103-YEAR-OLD SURVIVES VIRUS, CELEBRATES WITH BEER

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 103-year-old Massachusetts woman has defied the odds and survived a bout with the coronavirus. Shelley Gunn is Jennie Stejna’s granddaughter. She describes her grandmother as feisty. Three weeks ago, Stejna was the first person at her Wilbraham nursing home to test positive for coronavirus. The outlook was grim. Gunn, her husband, Adam, and 4-year-old daughter, Violet, called to say what they thought were their final goodbyes. But on May 13, Gunn got the news that Stejna had recovered. To celebrate, Stejna enjoyed one of her favorite beverages — an ice-cold beer.