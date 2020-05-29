Unemployment Numbers Down in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is reporting its lowest weekly total of people seeking jobless benefits since the coronavirus outbreak struck. The Labor Department announced Thursday that about 34,000 people sought claims last week, down from roughly 42,000 the week before. Despite the drop-off, the state has processed what it says are a record 1.1 million claims, totaling $4.3 billion in combined state and federal payments. New Jersey has about 157,000 positive cases, with 11,339 fatalities since the virus hit the state in early March.