Used Car Dealer From Manalapan Man Charged With COVID-19 Fraud

A Monmouth County man has been accused by federal prosecutors of attempting to take advantage of the COVID19 outbreak to sell $45 million worth of supplies he never had.

In an announcement yesterday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York charged Ronald Romana, of Manalapan, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy charges.

Romana, who is a used car salesman, is accused of seeing the outbreak an envisioned a get-rich-quick scheme by trying to sell large quantities of personal protective care equipment to New York City at inflated prices. He never had the equipment meant for frontline medical workers and first responders.