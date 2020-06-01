Boy Scout victims’ choice: Sue rashly, or wait and risk loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some victims of childhood sex abuse who are considering suing the Boy Scouts of America must rush to do so or perhaps face a greater risk of losing. Attorneys for the Scouts and victims agreed this month on a Nov. 16 deadline for victims to make a claim or be barred from bringing one later. They previously had over a year longer to make a claim. Rushing to sue before fully confronting the abuse could cause stress and also undermines the point of legislation in states that extended statutes of limitations. Or victims could wait longer and sue local councils, which are likely to deflect blame to the national group.