Police in New Jersey praised for marching in Floyd protests

Police officers in one of New Jersey’s largest and most violent cities are getting praise on social media for marching alongside protesters in rallies over George Floyd’s death. Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki joined the front line of a march in Camden on Saturday, sporting his uniform, a face mask and a peace sign. Protests have been held for days all over the country for Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. There were several instances of police solidarity throughout the U.S. widely shared on social media.