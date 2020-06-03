Figure indicating COVID-19 spread in NJ falls, governor says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the average number of people who become infected with coronavirus from another infected person has fallen below one in New Jersey. Murphy says The data, called the rate of reproduction, indicates how many people one infected person goes on to infect. Before Murphy’s stay-home order went into effect in March, the rate was above five. The governor and the head of the state’s communicable disease service, Dr. Edward Lifshitz, credited public adherence to social distancing guidelines with having brought down the number.