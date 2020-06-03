NJ to overhaul police use-of-force guidelines, AG says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official cited George Floyd’s death as he announced the state will update guidelines to police governing the use of force for the first time in two decades. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday at a news conference he will also push forward a requirement that all police in the state obtain a professional license, mirroring some 43 other states. Grewal says he will also establish a training program in several cities’ police departments aimed at promoting safe interactions between officers and communities. The announcements come as New Jersey sees dozens of protests over the death of Floyd, a black man, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck even as he gasped for air.