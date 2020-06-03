Woman returned from Texas to face charges in wife’s slaying

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of having beaten her wife to death with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment has been returned to the state from Texas to face charges. The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that 48-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was processed Tuesday afternoon at the Brick Township police department and is being held in the county jail. Gavilanez-Alectus was captured last month in Houston. She is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying last month of 32-year-old Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, who an autopsy concluded was killed with a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine.”