Monmouth County has 8,400 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 3, there are 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,400.

The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services has put together a COVID19 Pandemic Resource Guide, which serves as a one-stop location for information about a range of necessary services including food pantries, designated senior store hours, food delivery and curbside service, pharmacies, crisis counseling, behavioral health services, health department and poison control, caregiver support, disability services, veterans and first responders support and benefits as well as financial assistance. The guide is available on www.visitmonmouth.com and on www.monmouthacts.org.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 235

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 256

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 36

Bradley Beach: 53

Brielle: 32

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 283

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 394

Freehold Township: 651

Hazlet: 288

Highlands: 32

Holmdel: 282

Howell: 637

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 188

Keyport: 98

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 545

Manalapan: 465

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 465

Matawan: 203

Middletown: 706

Millstone Township: 84

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 57

Neptune Township: 554

Ocean: 324

Oceanport: 62

Red Bank: 216

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 36

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 52

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 203

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 60

Wall: 352

West Long Branch: 64

Unknown: 4

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.