Murphy unveils proposal on improving nursing home responses

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled and endorsed recommendations on improving nursing homes’ responses to outbreaks after COVID-19 ravaged long-term care facilities in the state. The report calls for improving nursing homes’ emergency response by consolidating operations for all facilities in a single center. The plan also called for increasing wages and ensuring access to paid sick leave. New Jersey’s long-term care facilities have been had hit by the outbreak, accounting for nearly half of the state’s fatalities from the virus.