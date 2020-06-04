NJEDA grant information for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone recently shared with the County’s small business community that Phase 2 applications for the expanded Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program, a New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) program tailored to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, will be available at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

“I wanted to get this information out as soon as possible to give our Monmouth County small businesses time to prepare their applications and I urge them to apply for this grant money as soon as applications open,” said Freeholder Director Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The County’s Division of Economic Development continues to work with all of our economic development partners to provide assistance to our business community in any way we can.”

The NJDEA will utilize $45 million to fund Phase 2 of the emergency assistance program and provide businesses in need with grants up to $10,000

The NJEDA received $50 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support small businesses in the State. NJDEA will provide an additional $5 million to support businesses that were waitlisted during Phase 1.

There is no application fee for Phase 2. NJDEA staff will process the applications on a first-come, first-serve basis. A sample application that business owners can use to prepare is available in English, Spanish and ten additional languages at https://cv.business.nj.gov.