Assembly OK’s $5B bond to close budget gap from COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday passed a measure authorizing $5 billion in borrowing sought by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The measure gives the administration approval to borrow the money to plug a budget hole blown open by the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Republicans oppose the borrowing on several grounds. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick said he’s not convinced $5 billion is needed. He also said in a teleconference on Thursday that the borrowing will lead to increased taxes. Murphy’s Treasury Department has said the state faces a $10 billion shortfall over the current and next fiscal years. The governor is also proposing $5 billion in cuts in the coming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.