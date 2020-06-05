Atlantic City man faces federal rioting charge

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — An Atlantic City man is facing a federal charge of using social media to participate in and carry on a riot after investigators reviewed posts on his Facebook page. The charge stems from a protest Sunday night in Atlantic City that began peacefully but eventually led to theft and vandalism at outlet stores in the city. According to a criminal complaint, police arrested Carlos Matchett at the scene and confiscated a folding knife, a hatchet and a jar containing what appeared to be gasoline. The 30-year-old’s Facebook page allegedly contained a post stating “LETS START a RIOT” as well as a video Matchett filmed showing him urging people to enter a store. The charge carries a maximum prison term of five years.