Monmouth County has 8,455 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 4, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,455.

The State of New Jersey maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which has useful information on case numbers including long term care information for Monmouth County facilities. To access this information, go to https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml and click on the long term care tab.

To file a complaint regarding a long term care facility in Monmouth County, visit the State of New Jersey’s complaints and hotlines page available at www.state.nj.us/health/healthfacilities.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 7

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 256

Atlantic Highlands: 35

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 39

Bradley Beach: 54

Brielle: 31

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 280

Englishtown: 43

Fair Haven: 27

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 396

Freehold Township: 658

Hazlet: 293

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 283

Howell: 634

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 190

Keyport: 98

Lake Como: 15

Little Silver: 37

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 546

Manalapan: 458

Manasquan: 32

Marlboro: 468

Matawan: 210

Middletown: 710

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 20

Neptune City: 56

Neptune Township: 563

Ocean: 326

Oceanport: 62

Red Bank: 227

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 36

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 52

Shrewsbury Township: 10

Spring Lake: 15

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 207

Union Beach: 42

Upper Freehold: 59

Wall: 353

West Long Branch: 65

Unknown: 13

