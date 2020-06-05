Monmouth County has 8,455 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 4, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,455.
The State of New Jersey maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which has useful information on case numbers including long term care information for Monmouth County facilities. To access this information, go to https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml and click on the long term care tab.
To file a complaint regarding a long term care facility in Monmouth County, visit the State of New Jersey’s complaints and hotlines page available at www.state.nj.us/health/healthfacilities.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.