Monmouth County has 8,455 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 4, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,455.

 

The State of New Jersey maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which has useful information on case numbers including long term care information for Monmouth County facilities. To access this information, go to https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml and click on the long term care tab.

 

To file a complaint regarding a long term care facility in Monmouth County, visit the State of New Jersey’s complaints and hotlines page available at www.state.nj.us/health/healthfacilities.

 

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 236
  • Allenhurst: 7
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 256
  • Atlantic Highlands: 35
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 39
  • Bradley Beach: 54
  • Brielle: 31
  • Colts Neck: 77
  • Deal: 30
  • Eatontown: 280
  • Englishtown: 43
  • Fair Haven: 27
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 396
  • Freehold Township: 658
  • Hazlet: 293
  • Highlands: 31
  • Holmdel: 283
  • Howell: 634
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 190
  • Keyport: 98
  • Lake Como: 15
  • Little Silver: 37
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 546
  • Manalapan: 458
  • Manasquan: 32
  • Marlboro: 468
  • Matawan: 210
  • Middletown: 710
  • Millstone Township: 83
  • Monmouth Beach: 20
  • Neptune City: 56
  • Neptune Township: 563
  • Ocean: 326
  • Oceanport: 62
  • Red Bank: 227
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 36
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 14
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 52
  • Shrewsbury Township: 10
  • Spring Lake: 15
  • Spring Lake Heights: 21
  • Tinton Falls: 207
  • Union Beach: 42
  • Upper Freehold: 59
  • Wall: 353
  • West Long Branch: 65
  • Unknown: 13

