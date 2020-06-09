Murphy addresses criticism over rallies during pandemic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has addressed criticism over his attendance at two rallies over the weekend as part of police brutality protests. The rallies in Hillside and Westfield came as the state was emerging from Murphy’s stay-home order in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak. In many cases, the protests far exceeded the 25-person limit on gatherings, and the Democrat governor said injustices stemming from slavery and racism warrant such rallies. He has said people should be careful and still wear masks while protesting.