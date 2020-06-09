NJ Transit’s longer-term plans focus on infrastructure

New Jersey Transit has unveiled a five-year capital plan that seeks nearly $6 billion in additional funding to address bus and train reliability and safety. The state-run system also released its first 10-year strategic plan. The capital plan includes major projects including elevating part of the century-old Hoboken Terminal to protect against flooding, and repairing or replacing aging rail bridges, retaining walls and signals. The plan also envisions expanding and upgrading bus garages to accommodate more electric buses. NJ Transit has seen rail ridership drop more than 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been awarded $1.4 billion in virus relief funding from the federal government.