Video shows struggle before New Jersey trooper fired on man

Video released by the New Jersey attorney general shows a state trooper fired his handgun six times, killing a New York man after a struggle erupted during a traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway last month. The roughly dozen video recordings from the May 23 traffic stop in Bass River, New Jersey, shed more light on the death of 28-year-old Maurice Gordon, of Poughkeepsie. His death has triggered an investigation by the state attorney general and will lead the case to be presented to a grand jury under a 2019 law aimed at holding police accountable.