Limited indoor, outdoor gatherings permitted in NJ, gov says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has eased its restrictions on gatherings, allowing up to 50 people to get together inside and as many as 100 outside as the state begins to lift measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy also said Tuesday that outdoor demonstrations protected by the First Amendment can be held, regardless of the number of attendees. That includes religious services and protests stemming from George Floyd’s death. The decision effectively puts an end to the stay-home order that Murphy signed in March. People will still be required to wear masks when shopping indoors, and their use is recommended generally.