Trout, Manning, Amos among nominees for NJ Hall of Fame

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Baseball superstar Mike Trout, Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, “Good Times” actor John Amos, and film star Danny Aiello are among this year’s nominees for the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Others nominated Tuesday include “Addams Family” cartoonist Charles Addams; “Red Badge of Courage” author Stephen Crane; writer Gay Talese; attorney and former Homeland Security chief Michael Chertoff; Grammy winning singer Cissy Houston, and legendary Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer. Winners will be announced in mid-July, and an online induction ceremony will be held in October.