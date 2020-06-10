Video shows prison guard mocking George Floyd killing

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A corrections officer who participated in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd was suspended after the video was widely shared on social media. In the video shot Monday, protesters march along a street in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, chanting “George Floyd!” and “Black Lives Matter!” They pass a private property and a man kneeling on the neck of another man shouts unintelligibly back at protesters. The New Jersey Department of Corrections put out a statement Tuesday that said they were made aware that one of its officers participated in the stunt and has been suspended and banned from department facilities while officials investigate.