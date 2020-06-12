High court dismissals don’t bring close to ‘Bridgegate’ saga

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The “Bridgegate” saga isn’t over yet, even though a federal judge is expected to officially end the criminal case against three defendants who were convicted or pleaded guilty. A lawsuit filed in 2014 by some residents and businesses in Fort Lee, where the politically motivated traffic jams took place, is progressing after being on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court last month tossed the convictions of Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly. Both were aides to former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who wasn’t charged. The lawsuit names Baroni, Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey official David Wildstein, who pleaded guilty in the criminal case. It also names the Port Authority.