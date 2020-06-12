Trooper who shot man should be charged, victim’s mom says

The mother of a New York man who was fatally shot by a New Jersey state trooper last month during a traffic stop says her son was treated worse than a dog, and the officer should should be charged. Racquel Barrett is the mother of 28-year-old Maurice Gordon, who lived in Poughkeepsie. He was fatally shot during a traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River, New Jersey, on May 23 by Sgt. Randall Wetzel. The case is being investigated and must by law be presented to a grand jury. Barrett said in an interview with The Associated Press Thursday that she thinks the trooper should face murder charges.