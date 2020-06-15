Richard Barone – I Had A Dream

Richard Barone is an acclaimed recording artist, performer, producer, and author. Since pioneering the indie rock scene in Hoboken NJ as frontman of The Bongos and then helping to launch the chamber pop movement with his solo debut ìcool blue haloî, Barone has produced countless studio recordings and worked with artists in every musical genre. His list of collaborators includes Tony Visconti, Beach Boy Al Jardine, Sean Lennon, Dion, Donovan, Moby, the late Lou Reed, and folk legend Pete Seeger. He has scored shows and staged all-star concert events at such venues as Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and New Yorkís Central Park. His memoir Frontman: Surviving The Rock Star Myth was published by Hal Leonard Books. His recent album, ìSorrows & Promisesî, is a celebration of the early 1960s music scene in Greenwich Village NYC, where Barone lives. He is affiliated with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU and The New School of Jazz & Contemporary Music, serves on the Board of Governors of The Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), and on the Board of Advisors of Anthology Film Archives.

“I Had A Dream” was written by Richard Barone & Charlie Feldman.

https://richardbarone.hearnow.com/i-had-a-dream

https://facebook.com/RichardBaroneOfficial

http://RichardBarone.com

