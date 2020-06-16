New Jersey to ID officers with disciplinary violations

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says law enforcement must divulge the names of police officers who commit serious disciplinary violations. The state’s top law enforcement official said in a statement Monday that the order would apply going forward to all state, county and local law enforcement agencies. Grewal says agencies must publicly identify officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days because of a disciplinary violation. The first lists must be published by Dec. 31. The disclosure comes the same month Grewal said he would overhaul guidelines governing how officers use force for the first time in 20 years. Grewal cited the global protests against police violence stemming from the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.