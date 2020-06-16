Outdoor dining, in-person retail, other biz reopens in NJ

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Outdoor dining, in-person retail and curbside pickup at libraries in New Jersey are among the services that reopened Monday from their COVID-19 pause. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said previously that Monday would mark the start of Stage 2 of reopening the state from the coronavirus outbreak. Childcare services are also cleared to reopen. Late Sunday, Murphy clarified that curbside pickup at libraries would be added to the list of businesses. Murphy lifted the statewide stay-home order last week, but said residents would still have to abide by limits of no more than 50 people indoors and up to 100 people outside.