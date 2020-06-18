Prosecutors: Officer filed false report about accident

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who struck a parked vehicle with his police cruiser filed a report with his department that falsely claimed he struck a utility pole. Thomas Foster, a 33-year-old Keyport resident who serves with the Middletown Township police force, has been charged with falsifying records. Monmouth County prosecutors say Foster was assigned to a road repair project when the crash occurred in July 2019. He filed an accident report that stated he was backing out of a parking spot near his home when he struck a pole. But authorities say an investigation determined that he struck a parked pickup truck, causing damage to both vehicles.