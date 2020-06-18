State trooper, good Samaritan rescue 8 from sinking boat

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (AP) — A state police trooper and a good Samaritan combined to help eight people safely escape a boat that was sinking in a waterway at the New Jersey shore last weekend. The 26-foot boat was in the Point Pleasant Canal when it began taking on water late Sunday afternoon. State police say the good Samaritan helped five people get from the boat to land, while the captain and two others stayed aboard as they tried to get the vessel. Sgt. Michael Krauchuck soon arrived in a state police boat and eventually pulled the three remaining people on to the state police boat before the private vessel sank.