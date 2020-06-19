Jersey Shore town denies violations in sand dune work

A Jersey Shore town denies it illegally destroyed sand dunes and wetlands and says it acted to repair erosion that wiped out parts of the dunes. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday released responses from the community of North Wildwood. It disputes the environmental agency’s claim that it destroyed 8 acres of dunes and built a bulkhead without legally required permits. The agency could order the town to undo the work and restore the area back to its natural condition. North Wildwood says its dunes were so badly eroded in spots last year that it needed to replace them.