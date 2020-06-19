NJ’s indoor shopping malls to reopen June 29, gov says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says indoor shopping malls are cleared to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown starting June 29. Murphy said Thursday that shoppers and workers have to wear face masks, and shops are limited to 50% capacity. Food courts must remain closed, as well as theaters, he added. Restaurants at malls can provide take-out or outdoor dining. The announcement comes the same week the state entered Stage 2 of three, clearing restaurants for outdoor dining and indoor retail shops to reopen at limited capacity.