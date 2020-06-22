Brock And Sgro – You And Me

“You and Me” is the first single from Brock & Sgro‘s upcoming 7-song EP In My Time. The single exhibits the same grit, drive and weathered hopefulness that served as the cornerstone of their 2018 debut album, No Reason to Complain. Like the rest of their new material, ìYou and Meî builds on that same foundation of modern heartland rock and British invasion infused power pop, but with additional complexity, growth and innovation in their songwriting and arrangements. New Jersey-based singer-songwriters, Alan Brock and Chip Sgro, once again handled all the songwriting, guitar and keyboard duties themselves on the upcoming EP and are joined by Ken Trimmer on drums and backing vocals.

https://www.facebook.com/brockandsgro/

https://brockandsgro.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)