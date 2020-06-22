Camping to be allowed at 12 NJ parks, forests, other areas

TRENTON, Pa. (AP) — Environmental officials in New Jersey have announced that camping will be allowed as of Monday in a dozen state parks, forests and recreation areas amid social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Camping will be limited to tent-style camping while all other forms of overnight use including cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites, and group campsites will remain closed. Guests can expect signs encouraging them to wear a mask while in public and in indoor spaces such as gatehouses and restrooms, and they will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from those who aren’t family or household members or caretakers.