Gas prices still climbing in NJ, nation as states reopen

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still climbing in New Jersey and around the nation as states reopen and drivers head out on the road more following restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.10, up two cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.76 a gallon at this time last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.11, also up two cents in the last week. The national average was $2.67 at this time a year ago.