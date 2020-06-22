University removes Woodrow Wilson’s name from building

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey university has removed the name of former U.S. president Woodrow Wilson from one of its most prominent buildings, citing efforts to increase diversity and inclusiveness. Monmouth University’s board of trustees said the former Wilson Hall would be known as the “Great Hall at Shadow Lawn.” Four years ago, the university rejected a name change but vowed steps to ensure “a comprehensive and balanced understanding” of Wilson’s legacy. Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation, barred Black students from Princeton and spoke approvingly of the Ku Klux Klan.