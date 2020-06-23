Atlantic City casinos reopening July 2, with masks mandatory

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and everyone inside the building wearing masks. In a Twitter post Monday, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity. Racetracks can also reopen July 2. The city’s nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened. The governor says additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.