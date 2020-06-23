Salons, barbers, massage parlors reopen from COVID-19 pause

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Salons, barber shops, and massage and tattoo parlors in New Jersey have reopened from their COVID-19 pause. They’re the latest businesses on Monday authorized to open shop since the outbreak hit the state in early March. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order requires that masks are to be worn inside these businesses and for service to be by appointment only. New Jersey has had 169,000 positive cases, with a death toll of 12,870. It’s among the hardest-hit states in the country. Murphy has moved the state into Stage 2. He said Monday the plans to move to Stage 3 could be announced soon.